Michael Vaughan predicts an Australian clean sweep for the Ashes

Michael Vaughan has come out with a bold prediction for the upcoming Ashes series, which will be played in Australia. He prophesied that England will lose the series 5-0 against the hosts.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a “conditional approval” on Friday for the series to go ahead. It alleviated speculations about the visitors pulling out.

The results of the last few series played in Australia haven’t been favorable for England. Michael Vaughan pointed out that recent history combined with England's recent form may make it impossible for the away team to win the series.

Speaking to ABC Sports, he said:

“This series could be 5-0. You’ve got to be realistic. In the last four tours of Australia, England have lost 5-0 twice and 4-1 once. Obviously, they won in 2010-11, 3-1. I think this England Test match team, if they get on a roll, they keep playing well, they will be fine. But if they start badly, it’s going to be a long tour for them,” Michael Vaughan said.

The former England skipper added that although England are a competitive side, they have been quite unpredictable with their performances of late.

“It’s very hard to predict with England because you are not quite sure. They went to India on the back of a series win in Sri Lanka, won that first Test because Joe Root put a huge score on the board, and then they lost the series convincingly. They do have it in them to beat good sides, but they also have it in them to lose against anyone.”

Michael Vaughan reckons the England bowling attack lacks pace and mystery

England will miss the services of Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson in the fast bowling unit

Michael Vaughan opined that England don’t have a bowling attack for conditions that don’t offer much in terms of sideways movement. He pointed to the Oval Test as an example where the England bowlers struggled against India on a pitch that resembled sub-continent tracks.

“If it gets to a contest like it did at the Oval against India where it was almost overseas conditions, no swing, quite difficult to get any movement out of the surface, you need a bit of pace, you need a bit of mystery and you need an outstanding spinner. England don’t have that in their armory," Michael Vaughan stated.

With the likes of Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson unavailable for the Ashes, Vaughan believes England will be hard hit with a lack of pace.

“We know with England that they are a dangerous side. They can perform to a standard that will put any opposition under pressure. I look at places particularly like Brisbane and Perth and England just don’t have the pace," Michael Vaughan signed off.

The last time England won a series in Australia was back in 2010-11. The Andrew Strauss-led side achieved this feat after a gap of 24 years. It will be an uphill task for the tourists to defeat Australia in their backyard.

