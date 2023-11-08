Michael Vaughan roasts Mohammad Hafeez in a debate involving Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes amidst 2023 World Cup

Former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Michael Vaughan have had some intriguing exchanges on X over the past few days of the 2023 World Cup. They resumed once again when Ben Stokes smashed a hundred against the Netherlands on Wednesday (November 8).

Stokes scored 108 off just 84 balls and got England out of a spot of bother. Reacting to this on X, Hafeez took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli's knock against South Africa. The former cricketer hinted that the veteran Indian batter played for his milestone.

Mohammad Hafeez even tagged Michael Vaughan in his post and wrote:

"Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 😍👍🏼 Good 💯 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach @MichaelVaughan #ENGvNED #CWC23"

Vaughan gave a fitting reply to the post, mentioning that Kohli's hundred came on a tougher pitch and arguably against a better bowling attack. He wrote:

"Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22 .. As was Virats on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack .. 👍"

Michael Vaughan had already called out Mohammad Hafeez's comments on Virat Kohli

Michael Vaughan was disappointed with Mohammed Hafeez's comments on Virat Kohli's knock at the Eden Gardens. He quoted a video where Hafeez was seen talking about Kohli's approach and how it seemed 'selfish'.

However, Vaughan explained just how well Kohli had batted in tough conditions and why the victory margin suggested that the innings was not slow by any means. He wrote:

"Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan."

It will be interesting to see how many more banters the duo are a part of by the time the 2023 World Cup comes to an end.