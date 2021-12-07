Michael Vaughan shares advice on how England can dismiss Warner, Smith during the Ashes

Former captain Michael Vaughan has shared some valuable inputs on how England bowlers can dismiss key Australian batters David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne during the Ashes.

England have named their 12-man squad for the first Ashes Test, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane from Wednesday, December 8. While James Anderson has been rested for the opening Test, Ollie Pope has been picked ahead of Jonny Bairstow.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan claimed that while England's batting looks fragile, Australia have weaknesses of their own. He stated that if England can bowl well enough they can create wicket-taking opportunities.

Speaking about David Warner, Vaughan advised England’s bowlers to target the left-hander’s right armpit. He elaborated:

“(Stuart) Broad clearly had Warner last time around, so plan A with the new ball will be obvious. If Warner gets in, not a lot changes. But you do offer him that ball into his right armpit quite often. That flicky pull shot that he plays can get him into trouble.”

Pointing out to the Australian opener’s poor Ashes 2019, the former England captain added:

“We all know about Warner’s record, but he hasn’t scored many runs in Test cricket of late. England had a great time against him in 2019. If they can dismiss him cheaply in Brisbane, they can revive those memories.”

Speaking on Marnus Labuschagne, Vaughan stated England can take a leaf out of India’s books. He explained:

“Last year, India bowled very straight to Labuschagne with quite a packed onside field. That’s not a bad option if he gets in as he’s an lbw or nick off candidate.”

Labuschagne had a memorable Ashes 2019, smashing 353 runs in four Tests at an average of 50.42.

“On or around off stump” - Michael Vaughan on keeping Steve Smith in check during the Ashes

Steve Smith in action during Ashes 2019. Pic: Getty Images

The last time England and Australia met in the Ashes, Smith hammered 774 runs in four Tests at an average of 110.57. According to Vaughan, when Smith scored a century at Edgbaston in his comeback Test in 2019, he was 'magnificent'. But he hardly scored for the first 30 or 40 balls because England bowled well to him.

Vaughan elaborated:

“He could have been out any time. On or around off stump, with the ball either nipping in or going away is the way to go to Smith. It’s the way to go to anyone. Once Smith’s in, I think bowling short to him is a good option. We saw Neil Wagner do that well for New Zealand in 2019/20. But if we get to plans D and E, England are struggling.”

Joe Root @root66 A great honour to lead England in an Ashes series in Australia.



We'll give everything to make you proud back home. A great honour to lead England in an Ashes series in Australia. We'll give everything to make you proud back home. https://t.co/gH5ewu73pZ

With no Anderson for the first Test, England would depend on Stuart Broad to play the role of strike bowler. Broad was England’s leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2019, claiming 23 wickets in five Tests at an average of 26.65.

