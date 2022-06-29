"Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game" - Michael Vaughan steps down from BBC role amid Yorkshire racism row

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has announced that he is stepping back from his commentary work at the BBC for the time being. The 47-year-old's decision has come in the wake of the ongoing Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) racism row.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Michael Vaughan revealed that he has decided to step away from his gig with the BBC to ensure the well-being of his family members. He wrote that it is disappointing when things happening outside of the ground take the focus away from the on-field proceedings.

He posted on Twitter:

"It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what's happening on the field. In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work for the BBC for the time being,"

"The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing of my family members and my wish to protect their family life. Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game and I hope that it will minimise any difficulties for my work colleagues."

Vaughan was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) disciplinary commission for bringing the game into disrepute. The ex-England captain was accused by Azeem Rafiq of making racial remarks ahead of a game in 2009.

Vaughan was suspended by the BBC after being implicated in the allegations of Racisim at Yorkshire. He made his return during England's recently concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand, where he was a part of the the network's Test Match Special coverage.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Brilliant series to follow .. You get the sense this England side could quite possibly inspire a new generation of Test match cricket fans .. #ENGvNZ Brilliant series to follow .. You get the sense this England side could quite possibly inspire a new generation of Test match cricket fans .. #ENGvNZ

However, BBC Sport’s Black, Asian and minority ethnic group had expressed displeasure over Vaughan's return. In an email, the group wrote about how the move was a shocking miscalculation that caused distress among many members of the staff.

"This is a decision we respect and understand" - BBC on Michael Vaughan stepping aside

In an official statement, BBC confirmed that they had accepted Michael Vaughan's decision to step aside from their cricket coverage. The network stated that it respects the cricketer-turned-commentator's call.

Despite recent developments, the BBC confirmed that Vaughan remains under its contract.

"Following conversations with Michael Vaughan we've accepted his decision to step away from our cricket coverage. This is a decision we respect and understand. Michael remains under contract to the BBC."

The racism scandal has had a significant impact on Vaughan's career as a commentator. He was dropped from BT Sports' Ashes coverage last year because of the investigation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far