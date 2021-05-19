"Joe Root will be enjoying this" - Michael Vaughan stokes Ashes contest following renewal of Sandpaper Gate

Michael Vaughan feels the rejuvenation of Sandpaper Gate augurs well for a 'fascinating' Ashes 2021-22. The former England captain said Cameron Bancroft's recent remarks have exposed some cracks in the Australian dressing room and skipper Joe Root will be raring to exploit them.

England haven't won or drawn an Ashes in Australia since the 2010-11 series. The last time they visited here, a high-flying home side thrashed them 4-0 on the backs of some staggering performances and innumerable off-field controversies.

Michael Vaughan flagged the concerns surrounding Steve Smith, David Warner and Tim Paine, saying that these are detrimental to the team's unity. He further remarked that someone like Joe Root is well aware of how to use this disquiet to his advantage.

"David Warner, Steve Smith and the bowlers are under scrutiny again, and it would only take a poor Australia performance in the first Ashes Test for the pressure to mount. The captain, Tim Paine, is under the microscope after defeat by India, and while some think this could galvanise Australia, rarely are such public problems good for a team’s unity. Joe Root will be enjoying this and thinking it could help. He knows an argument or two in the opposing team is always good," Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Michael Vaughan, however, also added that England have their own vexing issues to tackle which puts them on par with Australia. He advised his national team to enjoy the tumult in private but focus only on the game while on the field.

"But fundamentally, England still have to play great cricket to win in Australia. They should not become distracted by Australia’s problems. Enjoy it in private, but rise above it in public. England have enough to worry about in their own backyard, by making sure they arrive with a settled batting unit, a fit bowling attack and a team who can ultimately win in those conditions. There are cracks in the England team as well, and I see two sides who are quite similar. Both are quite vulnerable and that should make for a fascinating contest," added Michael Vaughan.

So the bowlers potentially knew about the ball in Cape Town !!! Of course they did but surely that episode has been put to bed a long time ago ... Let’s move on ... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 17, 2021

In a recent interview, Bancroft suggested that some of the Australian bowlers were also privy to the ball-tampering plot.

The quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have denied the claims and talks of reopening the investigation are ongoing.

Don't see many alternatives to Steve Smith for Australia captaincy: Michael Vaughan

Steve Smith

Bancroft's comments have also perhaps thrown a spanner into the momentum that Steve Smith had built to return to the helm of Australia's Test side.

However, Michael Vaughan asserted that there aren't many better options than Smith in the setup and he shouldn't be held back for an incident that is three years old.

"It is time to move on. I would not be raking it over again. Individuals have served their time. There is speculation Smith will be reappointed captain after the Ashes. I believe he should be if he is the best man for the job. He should not be kept on the naughty step forever because of ball-tampering. Everyone can change for the better. I do not see many alternatives to him, either," concluded Michael Vaughan.

The 2021-22 men's Ashes will begin in Brisbane on December 8. Australia are the current holders of the urn following a 2-2 draw in England back in 2019.

Always good to Reclaim the Ashes at the MCG .. 😜😜 https://t.co/k97IcgFFgB — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 18, 2021