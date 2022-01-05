"If I was Cricket Australia, I'd sign Justin Langer up for at least a couple more years" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has advised Australia against ending head coach Justin Langer's tenure when his contract ends in mid-2022. Vaughan believes Langer has done a commendable job since taking the team's charge three years ago.

Cricket Australia will decide whether or not to extend Langer's tenure after the ongoing Ashes series. While the West Australian intends to continue in the role, and has done remarkably well, the board could replace Langer.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Vaughan said that Australia must extend Langer's contract. The 47-year old feels the national team might suffer from Langer's departure, so he should stay for two more years, saying:

"I would jump at the chance. Be careful what you wish for – that's all I'll say. The grass is not always greener, and Justin Langer, from what I see – he's doing a fantastic job. If I was Cricket Australia, I'd sign him up for at least a couple more years."

Langer came under serious pressure after last year's home series loss to India. The 51-year old's fraught relationship with the players also emerged. However, he boosted his chances of remaining with the team following the World T20 and Ashes wins.

"If you don't want him, yeah, we'll have him" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also backs Langer to lead Australia to an Ashes victory in England next year, trusting his knowledge and experience. However, he also feels the 105-Test veteran would be a perfect fit for England's coach, saying:

"He'd take all that information to make sure that in 2023, Australia go on to win the Ashes convincingly in English conditions because they've got the squad and the mentality around the group with Justin's kind of leadership to go on and do so. But if you don't want him, yeah, we'll have him."

Australia have won the Ashes for the third time in a row as they lead the five-match series 3-0. They have beaten England convincingly in all three Tests.

