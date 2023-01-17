"MICT started like a bullet train but someone has pulled the chain" - Aakash Chopra on Rashid Khan's side's loss to SEC

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that MI Cape Town's (MICT) SA20 campaign has been derailed in the last few matches.

MICT suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Gqeberha on Monday, January 16. They posted 158/8 after being asked to bat first and couldn't prevent Aiden Markram and Co. from chasing down the target with three deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that MICT are in a spot of bother despite being at the top of the points table at the moment, explaining:

"You are not able to predict which team will win or which team is the favorite. MICT started like a bullet train but someone has pulled the chain, they are looking slightly stuck. The sunrise has finally happened and Markram's team have won. MICT have lost two of their four games, although they are at No. 1 at the moment."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Rashid Khan and Co. have not translated their potential into performances, elaborating:

"No team is looking like a runaway champion. MICT showed at the start that they will run away with it, that they are the best team, which they still look like on paper but all teams have started catching up with them. Both Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have defeated them."

Chopra feels MICT have been let down by their bowling department, observing:

"They lost while defending both times. So there are problems for MICT because if you have such good bowling and you are unable to defend, it means you need a little introspection, you need to bowl slightly better."

MICT have lost both times they have defended a score. They previously suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in their second game of the tournament.

"He was scared and threatened with bouncers" - Aakash Chopra on Dewald Brevis' knock in MICT-SEC clash

Dewald Brevis is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League.

Chopra highlighted that Dewald Brevis has been found slightly wanting against both full and short deliveries, saying:

"We saw an interesting thing about Dewald Brevis - he has problems against full, swinging deliveries. He was scared and threatened with bouncers this time. So this thing will remain in mind - bowl full if it is swinging or else definitely try fast bouncers in between."

The reputed commentator pointed out George Linde (63* off 28 vs SEC) has been MICT's savior with the bat, elaborating:

"George Linde actually scored runs in the end. He is a slightly out-of-syllabus question. He comes and scores runs although everyone's focus is on Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Rickelton and Roelofsen."

Chopra reckons MICT's formidable bowling attack should have made a better fist of defending a reasonable score, saying:

"Ultimately, you reached a total from where you could have fought, especially if your bowling has Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone, Sam Curran, Odean Smith and Rashid Khan. Markram and Erwee came here. Markram is my favorite player."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Mumbai Indians (MI) management might have mixed feelings about Tristan Stubbs' match-winning cameo for SEC, reasoning:

"Tristan Stubbs is batting down the order. He can be given a bigger role in Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He was the reason for MICT's loss in the end but MI might be happy because ultimately he is in the Mumbai team."

Markram (50 off 35) and Sarel Erwee (41 off 35) added 92 runs for the third wicket to lay the platform for the run chase. Stubbs then smoked an 18-ball 30 to all but seal the game in the Sunrisers' favor.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Will MICT win their reverse fixture against SEC? Yes No 0 votes