"Might have to look beyond Rahul" - Sunil Gavaskar explains why keeper-batter might struggle to make World Cup squad

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar isn't optimistic about KL Rahul's chances of playing in the 2023 World Cup. With the BCCI likely to announce the provisional World Cup squad on September 3, Gavaskar reckons Rahul could struggle to make it, as he won't play a game till September 5

Rahul suffered a thigh injury in IPL 2023 and has been out of action since early May. The right-hander was on course to play India's first Asia Cup 2023 game on Saturday before head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rahul would the first two games due to a niggle.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar wondered how the selectors determined Rahul's fitness and form if he hasn't played a game recently.

"You know, mostly, I think the fact that he's not gone is possibly because of the fact that he wants treatment to be continued at the heads of the same physios who have been treating him at the NCA.

"But then, yes, I think, it's a tricky situation because if he's not playing any game before the fifth of September, how do you assess his situation?"

The 125-Test veteran added that it will be a challenging call for the selection committee but feels they have to look beyond the 31-year-old.

"Because the perspectives about the match weaknesses is another thing. So, I think it's gonna be a tough call for the selection committee.

"But maybe, you might get the answer in the first two matches itself. In which case, you might have to look beyond Rahul, but that's gonna be sad, but that's the reality."

With Rahul set to miss the opening game of Asia Cup 2023, Ishan Kishan will take the gloves. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue will miss Rahul's expertise with the bat at No.5 should he miss a World Cup berth.

"You can't take chances with him" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar added that it would make little sense to include the Karnataka cricketer in the World Cup squad if he's not going to be in a match situation before the competition.

"You can't take chances with him. I'm all for taking him because of the fact that he's always been a classy player.

"But if it is not going to be seen in a match situation, before the World Cup squad is announced, I think it is going to be tough for him to be in the World Cup squad."

Team India's first World Cup game is against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.