Milne, Mitchell claim three each as New Zealand bundle out India for 219 in Christchurch ODI

Fast bowler Adam Milne (3/57) and medium pacer Daryl Mitchell (3/25) shone with the ball as New Zealand bowled India out for 219 in 47.3 overs after winning the toss in the Christchurch ODI on Wednesday, November 30. The Kiwis dominated proceedings as Tim Southee (2/36) and Matt Henry (0/29) also impressed with the ball.

Sent into bat, India got off to a cautious start on a pitch with noticeable green covering. While Shubman Gill looked scratchy, skipper Shikhar Dhawan made an attempt to display some aggression. He charged down the track and slammed Southee for a six in the third over. New Zealand’s bowlers, however, controlled proceedings.

Gill tried to break the shackles and creamed Milne for consecutive fours in the ninth over. The opener, however, fell in the same over for 13 off 22, flicking a delivery on his pads to square leg. Shreyas Iyer came in and drove his first ball past cover for four. He enjoyed some luck as well early in his innings as Milne dropped him at deep third man off Henry’s bowling.

Just as Team India were looking to consolidate, captain Dhawan was dismissed for 28 off 45 balls. The left-hander once again jumped down the track. However, this time, he only managed to edge a good length delivery from Milne onto his pads, which then went on to hit the stumps.

Even as Shreyas hit some sweet boundaries at one end, India lost their way after Dhawan’s dismissal and New Zealand maintained ascendancy. Rishabh Pant’s (10 off 16) horror run continued as he pulled Mitchell to deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav (6) was then caught at slip off Milne, poking at a delivery outside off stump.

Shreyas’ innings also ended one short of a half-century as he sliced an attempted big hit off Lockie Ferguson to deep point. The well-set batter’s dismissal meant India had lost half their side for 121.

Deepak Hooda, who hasn’t played a significant innings in a while, struggled with the willow yet again. He was dismissed for 12 off 25, nicking a short delivery from Southee down leg. It was a bizarre dismissal as the New Zealand players did not appeal. However, they went for a review on second thought, and replays spotted a clear edge.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND Two now for @dazmitchell47 ! India 7 down at Hagley Oval. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India with @PrimeVideoIN Two now for @dazmitchell47! India 7 down at Hagley Oval. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND https://t.co/FZHsATpVRp

Deepak Chahar came in and clubbed a couple of sixes. However, his entertainment did not last long as he became Mitchell’s second victim, skying a pull towards midwicket.

Washington Sundar’s resolute half-century keeps New Zealand at bay; takes India past 200

At 170/7, Team India were in danger of being bowled out for under 200. However, Washington Sundar held things together for the visitors with a resolute half-century. He looked in control out in the middle as the wicket also eased out a little towards the end.

Yuzvendra Chahal showed some unexpected defiance and added 31 for the eighth wicket with Sundar. Chahal, eventually, ran out of patience and was dismissed for 8 of 22, top-edging a slog sweep off New Zealand's left-arm Mitchell Santner. Arshdeep Singh (9) hit an impressive six off Southee over deep square leg before being trapped lbw by a straight delivery from Mitchell.

Sundar got to his fifty in style, smacking Southee for a maximum for midwicket. He was the last man out for 51 off 64 balls in the same over, nicking a short ball to the keeper.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes