"Miss you rp"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's top-order collapsed meekly on day 2 of 2nd Test vs Australia

Team India's top order failed miserably on day two of the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Saturday. Nathan Lyon spun a web around the batters in the morning session and triggered a collapse to leave the hosts in a vulnerable position.

The Indian side began the day with an overnight score of 21/0. An eager Pat Cummins burned two reviews early in the day against KL Rahul. Soon after that, Nathan Lyon got into action and sent Rahul (17) back to the pavilion to give Australia their first breakthrough.

Lyon then cleaned up Rohit Sharma (32) in his next over to deliver a massive blow to their opponents. The off-spinner also dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in a quick interval to reduce India to 66/4.

Fans were highly disappointed to witness a dismal performance from the home team batters on Saturday. They highlighted KL Rahul's lean patch of form in Test cricket and went on to troll him.

Most missed the presence of Rishabh Pant in the team, who resurrected India's innings on numerous occasions after a collapse. They expressed such views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja try to rebuild Indian innings after the top-order collapsed against Australia in second Test

Veteran batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (26) took the onus on themselves to reconstruct the innings after their side were reduced to 66/4 in the first session.

They perfectly mixed caution with aggression during their 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Todd Murphy broke the threatening stand in the 47th over by dismissing Jadeja to put Australia ahead in the contest.

For India to reach anywhere near the Aussies' score of 263, it would be imperative for Virat Kohli to play a substantial knock with the bat. At the time of writing, India were 126/5 after 48 overs.

