"Misunderstandings happen sometimes" - Ravindra Jadeja recalls Ajinkya Rahane's run out in Boxing Day Test

Ravindra Jadeja played a vital role in the Indian cricket team's Boxing Day Test win at the MCG. He picked up three wickets and scored a fifty with the bat. However, during India's first innings, Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket while attempting a quick single off Ravindra's shot.

Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian cricket team in the second Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After bowling out Australia for 195 runs, India took the crucial first-innings lead, riding on Rahane's ton. The captain had a 121-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket before the unfortunate run-out.

During the 100th over of the Indian innings, Ravindra Jadeja tapped a ball from Nathan Lyon towards short cover. Jadeja and Rahane tried to steal a quick single. However, Ajinkya fell centimeters short of the crease when Tim Paine dislodged the bails after Marnus Labuschagne's throw.

Reflecting on that run-out in his recent interview, Jadeja told Sports Today:

"Unfortunately that run-out, miscalling happened, and I didn't like it. We had forged a very good partnership but it's a part of the game. Misunderstandings happen sometimes."

Ravindra Jadeja highlighted that even though the skipper got run out, the visitors took a handsome 131-run first-innings lead. Eventually, Australia set a target of 70 runs for India. Ajinkya Rahane scored the winning runs for the team as they recorded a famous victory in Melbourne.

Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to play in the upcoming Test series against England

While Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning role for the team in the second Test, he picked up a thumb injury in the next game. Hence, Jadeja could not play in the fourth Test, and the southpaw is likely to miss the series against England.

The selectors have not named him in the squad for the first two IND v ENG Test matches at Chepauk. As per reports, Jadeja might not feature in the final two Tests scheduled to happen in Ahmedabad.