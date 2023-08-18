"Mitch Marsh is someone that can certainly have a big impact" - Michael Hussey on the all-rounder's importance to Australia at World Cup 2023

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey felt that Mitchell Marsh could have a massive impact in the 50-over World Cup in India, which starts on October 5. The 31-year-old was recently appointed as the T20 captain of Australia for the upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa.

After an inconsistent run with the Australian side, Marsh has found his groove batting at No. 3 in the white-ball formats. In the three-match away series against India earlier this year, the 31-year-old scored 194 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 131.08.

With the World Cup set to be played in India, Mike Hussey highlighted the impact that Marsh could have in a conversation on the ICC Review.

"He has been given a great role, batting in the top three now and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop," said Hussey.

The former World Cup winner also picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to play a crucial role for Australia in the showpiece event.

"Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament," added Hussey.

Zampa was the Player of the Match in the series decider against India this year and played a vital role in Australia's five-match away ODI series win over India in 2019.

Hussey, however, stated the need for the side to perform as a collective unit to emerge as world champions.

"You can’t rely on just one of two key players to win you a World Cup and it’s going to take a collective effort. But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins," stated Hussey.

Australia won the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June and the T20 World Cup in 2021. They will look to cap off a tremendous two-year-cycle with their sixth ODI World Cup title.

"Know their roles pretty well and they’ve got a bit of continuity" - Michael Hussey

The upcoming World Cup might be the final hurrah for several core Aussie players.

Michael Hussey was bullish about Australia's chances at the 2023 World Cup, considering the side possesses a core group of players that know their roles perfectly.

The former cricketer also felt that the side winning the ODI series in India earlier this year adds to their confidence and belief going into the Mega event.

"Think Australia’s got a great chance as they have kept a (large) group of players together for a period of time now. They all know their roles pretty well and they’ve got a bit of continuity in their team as well. I think they’ve been trying a few little different things.

"They performed well in the series (in March) against India in Indian conditions and that will give them enormous confidence coming into the World Cup," said Hussey.

The former champion batter went on to state that Australia's ability to perform at their best in world events makes them among the heavy favorites for the tournament.

"And Australia has a great history in World Cup events. So, I know they will be very determined to do extremely well. There’s so many great teams. It’s hard to pick a favorite but I think Australia will give themselves a big chance to be right up there," concluded Hussey.

Australia won the 50-over World a record five times in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. They lost to eventual champions England in the semi-final of the previous edition in 2019.

The Men in Yellow kick off their 2023 campaign with a mouth-watering clash against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.