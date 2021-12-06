Mitchell Johnson explains why he would have picked Jhye Richardson over Mitchell Starc for 1st Ashes Test

Australia have retained Mitchell Starc for the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, former left-arm seamer Mitchell Johnson has said that he would have preferred Jhye Richardson over Starc.

According to Johnson, Starc doesn’t look in great form at the moment, which would have made Richardson a better option. Before Johnson, another former Australian great, Shane Warne, had also called for Richardson’s inclusion in place of Starc.

Confirming their playing XI for the opening Test, Australia went with the pace trio of new captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Starc. Speaking on SENZ, Johnson commented on the same:

“Yeah look, I always back Mitch Starc being a left-armer. But look, it can’t be a personal decision as well; he’s not in his best form at the moment. To be honest, I’d probably have Jhye Richardson up front in that first Test and then look at ‘Starcy’ coming in with the pink ball (in Adelaide).”

Johnson further pointed out that with the possibility of a second pink-ball Test in either Melbourne or Hobart emerging (with Perth set to miss out due to COVID-related issues), Starc could prove more valuable. He added:

“There’s possibly going to be two pink ball Tests, and he’s a real confidence player, Starcy; when he’s on, it’s so good to watch. He bowls fast; he’s a tall guy,; he gets that extra bounce and that late swing; I want him in the team, but I want him at his best as well.”

While 31-year-old Starc has claimed 255 wickets from 61 Tests, Richardson has played only two Tests, taking six wickets.

“You’re judged on your performances” - Jason Gillespie urges Mitchell Starc to step up

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has said that Mitchell Starc would be playing for his place in the team during the Ashes. According to Gillespie, the left-arm seamer will need to bowl well because, eventually, all players are judged on their performances.

Gillespie told Hindustan Times:

"I think it is fair to say (that Starc would be playing for his place). Mitch (Starc) has got to bowl well, you're judged on your performances.”

Conceding that Starc has gone through a tough time of late having lost his father and with the bio-bubble life not making things easier, Gillespie added:

"However, all players are judged on their performances with the bat and ball. And this series, he has to bowl well. There's no doubt about that, as will all players. Mitch is a fine bowler, yes; he has got a little bit of criticism in recent times, but he is a quality bowler.”

The 2021 Ashes series will begin with the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8.

