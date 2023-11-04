Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia's 2023 World Cup squad on November 5th

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will rejoin the squad in Mumbai on Sunday, November 5 ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan. Cricket Australia took to their official handle on X to announce the news.

Marsh suddenly flew home ahead of Australia's clash against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It emerged that the West Australian's grandfather had died on Friday, due to which the Aussie players were wearing black armbands.

Nevertheless, Marcus Stoinis had revealed that he promised to return to India to help Australia lift the trophy. It proved to be a double-blow for them as Glenn Maxwell had suffered a concussion 24 hours earlier.

The 31-year-old is arguably one of the key players in the line-up. Marsh opened the innings until Travis Head returned to the eleven and notably struck a 108-ball 121 against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He also provides an extra bowling option.

Australia beat England in Ahmedabad without Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in the XI:

Australia picked up a 33-run victory over arch-rivals England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to solidify their position in the race for the semifinals. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and sent the five-time champions into bat.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 71, while contributions from Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa helped the Aussies post a total of 286 in just under 50 overs.

England started slowly, but had two key partnerships involving ace all-rounder Ben Stokes. The left-hander's wicket for 64 off 90 deliveries was pretty much the game for Australia. The likes of Moeen Ali, David Willey, and Adil Rashid fought hard, but Pat Cummins' men came out on top.

Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, claiming figures of 10-0-21-3 to knock England out of the competition. With five wins in seven matches, Australia are now in pole position to qualify for the semifinals.