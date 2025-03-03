Mitchell Santner hits a 106-meter six against Varun Chakravarthy during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hit a gigantic 106-meter six during the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India on Sunday (March 2) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It came during the 43rd over of the Kiwi innings while chasing 250.

Ad

On the final ball of the over, spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled a full-length delivery on the middle-stump line. Santner backed away and hit the ball powerfully straight down the ground. The incredible timing on the ball took it well over the boundary and deep into the crowd. The broadcast visuals later informed that it was a mammoth 106-meter six.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul helps India defend 250 in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Team India batted first after losing the toss and reached 249-9 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer (79) starred with a magnificent half-century, which came after the top order collapsed inside the first powerplay. Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) supported him with handy knocks.

Varun Chakravarthy (5-42) then bowled a sensational spell in his maiden appearance in the 2025 Champions Trophy as he helped his side bundle out New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs.

Ad

Kane Williamson (81) waged a lone battle for the Kiwis, but the rest of the batters couldn't support him. Reflecting on the loss in the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said:

"They controlled the middle phase with the bat. Shreyas batted brilliantly and then Shreyas did the job. Then they squeezed us with the spinners. Four quality spinners makes it really tough.

Ad

"Yeah, I think the key for us was to get wickets in the powerplay and we got that. We go to Lahore where it should be a flat wicket. South Africa are a quality side. Would be interesting to see whether it will be an used pitch of not."

Team India face Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) in Dubai. New Zealand, meanwhile, will square off against South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday (March 5) in Lahore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news