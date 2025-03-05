Mitchell Santner removes Heinrich Klaasen cheaply in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner got the massive wicket of Heinrich Klaasen cheaply in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With the keeper-batter feeling the pressure of an enormous run-chase, he holed out to long on and had to walk back for three runs, putting South Africa in more trouble.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the 29th over of the innings with the left-arm spinner coming on to bowl his seventh on Wednesday, March 5. Klaasen played a massive heave down the ground but it only went as far as to the fielder, with Matt Henry putting in a dive to hold on to the catch.

However, Henry was in visible discomfort as he seemingly hurt his shoulder while taking the catch. By the end of that over, the Proteas had been reduced to 167/4 and needed 196 off the remaining 121 overs.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Klaasen had been rested for South Africa's tournament opener against Afghanistan in Karachi due to a minor injury scare but they eased to a 107-run win. He returned to face England and scored a brisk 64 off 56 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries in their seven-wicket triumph.

Mitchell Santner makes key inroads following centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson

Mitchell Santner. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Black Caps had won the toss and elected to bat first in Lahore. Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) starred with hundreds and stitched a 164-run stand to put their side on track for a massive total.

Ad

Later, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored 49 runs each to lift their side to 362, the highest score in Champions Trophy history.

All South African bowlers struggled but Lungi Ngidi was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 10-0-72-3. The Kiwis struck with the early wicket of Ryan Rickleton for 17, dismissed by Henry.

Before dismissing Klaasen, Santner had also removed Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69). At the time of writing this, South Africa were six down, still needing over 150 runs in less than 15 overs.

The winner of the second semi-final will face India in the final in Dubai on March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback