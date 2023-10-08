Mitchell Starc becomes fastest bowler to scalp 50 wickets in World Cups during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup tie

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc became the quickest bowler to reach 50 World Cup wickets, doing so only in 19 innings. The left-arm speedster achieved the feat during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 game against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan in the very first over of the innings in the 2023 World Cup match in Chennai. He took the new ball for Australia and brought the much-needed early wicket as Ishan slashed one well outside the off-stump. Cameron Green, stationed at first slip, took a simple catch, sending Australia into joy.

With this wicket, Starc became the fastest to scale 50 ODI World Cup wickets. It was Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, who held the record previously, accomplishing it in 26 innings.

Mitchell Starc is behind Glenn McGrath (71), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), Malinga (56), and Wasim Akram (55) for most wickets in World Cup history. The New South Wales bowler also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the last two editions of the 50-over World Cup.

The Men in Yellow managed only 199 on the board after choosing to bat first. Steve Smith and David Warner crossed the 40-run mark before a few late runs from Mitchell Starc helped the visitors to 199 in 49.3 overs.

Josh Hazlewood strikes twice after Mitchell Starc's first-over burst

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After Mitchell Starc dismissed Kishan, his new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood removed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the second over. Hazlewood could also have had Virat Kohli, but Mitchell Marsh spilled a massive opportunity.

Pat Cummins and company haven't had the best build-up to the tournament as they lost the five-game ODI series against South Africa, followed by another loss to hosts India. Nevertheless, Australia got some boost with a 14-run win over Pakistan in the warm-up fixture in Hyderabad.

Australia have already won the 50-over World Cup five times and will look to add a sixth title to their cabinet. With the Aussies likely to lose the contest against India, they will be keen to do well against South Africa on Thursday in Lucknow.