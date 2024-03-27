"Mitchell Starc under most pressure in IPL 2024 with his price tag" - Michael Clarke about the KKR star

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has named Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Mitchell Starc as the player who is under the most pressure in the ongoing 2024 IPL. Starc was bought by KKR for a record ₹ 24.75 crore at the auction in Dubai last December.

Speaking to ESPN Australia, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain revealed how the whopping price tag is impacting the 36-year-old left-arm pacer's performance when asked about which Australian player is under immense pressure in this edition of the IPL.

Clarke said:

"I think all the overseas players are probably under pressure. But Michell Starc hasn't played in the IPL for a long time. His price tag is what puts him under pressure, the most amount of pressure. I think any time you're getting paid the most amount of money in the team, there's a huge expectation."

Clarke highlighted the importance of staying consistent while playing in a tournament like the IPL. He also sounded optimistic that Starc will deliver for the Knight Riders given the amount of success he has had in his career across formats.

Clarke continued:

"In the IPL, you can only have four overseas players. So you're always under pressure to perform, otherwise, somebody else will take your spot. If you're the highest paid in your team, then there's even more expectation that you're leading from the front and setting the example.

"But I think Starkey knows he's opening bowl for Australia, all three formats. He's had a lot of success. He knows he needs to perform because there's an expectation that KKR needs him and he's probably their best."

A forgettable IPL comeback for Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc made his comeback to the world's most popular T20 league after a long hiatus, turning out for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise began their campaign on a winning note by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in a nail-biting game at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

However, Starc though did not have a memorable game as he finished with the figures of 0/53 in four overs at an economy of 13.20, which included six wides. His performance did not go down well among the fans and pundits across the cricketing fraternity who expressed shock over his unexpected display with the ball on his comeback.

Next up, the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.