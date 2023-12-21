Mitchell Starc shares picture of Alyssa Healy with red heart emoji ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Test

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has shared a picture of wife and new Australian Women’s captain Alyssa Healy posing in her team blazer ahead of the India Women vs Australia Women Test match in Mumbai. Starc captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

Australia Women are taking on India Women in the one-off Test, which began at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, December 21. Healy is leading the team in the match. She was named Australia Women’s new captain after Meg Lanning announced a shock retirement from international cricket in November.

Ahead of the India Women vs Australia Women one-off Test in Mumbai, Starc took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Healy posing in the team blazer.

He uploaded the picture with a red heart emoji and a raising hands emoji and wrote:

“Test match day.”

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat first in the Test match. They got off to a poor start as Phoebe Litchfield was run out for a duck, while Ellyse Perry was bowled by Pooja Vastrakar for 4.

However, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath lifted the visitors. McGrath was then dismissed by Sneh Rana for 50 off 56 balls as Australia Women found themselves in trouble at 87/3 after 22 overs.

How Alyssa Healy reacted to Mitchell Starc’s record IPL 2024 pay

Starc was in the news recently when he was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai. The left-arm seamer thus became the most expensive player to be ever bought at an IPL auction.

Speaking on the eve of the Test match against India Women, Healy shared her thoughts on Starc getting a massive paycheck and commented:

“Look, it is what it is. It is an amazing moment for Mitch. It is a great justification for the hard work he has put in and (for) probably some of the choices he has made over the last eight years to put his country first.”

Ahead of the ongoing match in Mumbai against India, Healy had featured in seven Tests, 101 ODIs, and 147 T20Is, scoring 286, 2761, and 2621 runs, respectively.

