Mithali Raj climbs to 2nd position in latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters

Mithali Raj has overtaken South Africa's Lizelle Lee to attain second spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters.

The Indian women's ODI team captain is currently one of the best batters globally. She has not played an ODI match this year so far, but in her previous ODI series, she aggregated 87 runs, smashing one half-century against the Australian team.

Lizelle Lee has not played a single ODI match in 2022 either. The South African scored two half-centuries in her last two ODI innings against the West Indies team in September 2021.

At the moment, Alyssa Healy is the World No. 1 ODI batter with 750 rating points. Mithali Raj is right behind her with 738 rating points, while Lizelle Lee completes the top 3 with 731 rating points to her name.

Firstpost Sports @FirstpostSports



firstpost.com/firstcricket/s… India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to be at second among batters while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami maintained her second spot among bowlers in the #ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday. India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to be at second among batters while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami maintained her second spot among bowlers in the #ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday. firstpost.com/firstcricket/s…

Smriti Mandhana is the only other Indian player in the top 10 of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters. Mandhana, who recently won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021 award, is sixth with 710 rating points to her name.

Mithali Raj was not the only Indian player to improve her position in the women's rankings

Deepti Sharma has climbed to fourth position on the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for all-rounders

Among other Indians, Deepti Sharma has replaced Stafanie Taylor in the top 4 of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for all-rounders. The 24-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder jumped one spot in the latest rankings.

Sharma now has 299 rating points to her name, 18 more than Taylor, who slipped to number five.

Natalie Sciver of England, meanwhile, continues to be the world's top all-rounder. Australia's Ellyse Perry and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp are the other two names in the top 3.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee