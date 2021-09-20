Mithali Raj reveals the special way India Women have been preparing for bouncers from Australia Women

Indian women's cricket team ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj spoke about how her team has been preparing to face short-pitched deliveries from the Australian fast bowlers.

The Indian women's cricket team is currently in Australia and will kick off the ODI series against the hosts tomorrow morning. In a virtual press conference ahead of the match, Mithali Raj was asked if the Indian squad was ready to face bouncers from the Aussies.

Replying to that question, the Indian skipper revealed that the batters had been spending a lot of time facing short-pitched balls from the side-arm throwers in the nets.

"They will be using a lot many of those short-pitched deliveries for our batters. So, we do have two side-arm throwers in the team, that's where the girls have been spending a lot of time, playing short of length deliveries. So, you know, a lot more cuts and pulls is what we will be working in the training," Mithali Raj said.

The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and a day/night Test match on the Australian tour.

We definitely are looking at the compositions for the World Cup: Mithali Raj

The Women's Cricket World Cup is set to take place in New Zealand next year. Mithali Raj mentioned that the team will try to finalize their combinations during the ODIs against Australia Women. She added that the primary goal was still to win the series.

"Well, we definitely are looking at the compositions for the World Cup. We will be giving a little more game time to the players to fit into those roles. That's an objective in the series, but the main thing is we are fielding the best XI to win every game, that's what we are looking at," Mithali Raj said.

The first ODI of the India Women vs Australia Women series begins tomorrow at Ray Mitchell Oval. The start time is 5:35 AM IST (10:05 AM Local Time).

