"I didn't think the gap was that big before the Ashes series" - Moeen Ali admits England are nowhere near Australia

England's white-ball specialist Moeen Ali expressed his shock at seeing the wide gulf between Australia and the Englishmen in the prevailing Ashes series. Moeen Ali admitted hosts Australia have outclassed Joe Root and co. in all three Tests to retain the urn.

Australia claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series by winning the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. They crushed their arch-rivals before lunch on Day 3 as England folded for an embarrassing 68 to lose by an innings and 14 runs.

Moeen Ali, who retired from Test cricket this year, was in disbelief at seeing how far Australia are ahead of England. Speaking to BT Sport via BBC, the 34-year old said:

"Australia are just way ahead of England and have outplayed us in all three games. I didn't think the gap was that big before the series but I almost think it is bigger than we are willing to admit. I can't remember many sessions we have won in this series."

Ali continued by highlighting the need for soul searching and finding the right mindset for Test cricket:

"You need experience, a technique and to work hard in Test cricket. I'm not saying we don't work hard enough, but I'm not sure we work on the right things often enough. We've got some soul searching to do."

England started Day 3 on 31-4, needing 51 more to make Australia bat again. Their two most reliable batters, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, wilted in the face of the hosts' relentless bowling attack. Debutant Scott Boland finished with figures of 4-1-7-6 and earned the man of the match award.

"England showed no fight, there was nothing there" - Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England seamer Steve Harmison lauded Australia's bowlers but remained shocked by the tourists' meek performance. The 43-year old expects a massive fallout following an embarrassing series loss. Speaking to BT Sport, he said:

"Last night, they bowled brilliantly, but that's embarrassing, I'm sorry. No fight, there was nothing there. You can say Australia have bowled well, which they have done. But to lose by an innings when a team only scores 267 runs, that tells you everything. There is going to be a big inquest. There's gonna be a lot of things blamed, people's careers on the line, but first you marvel at Australia."

The fourth Test starts on the 4th of January at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee