Moeen Ali makes stunning comeback to Test cricket, named in England's Ashes squad

All-rounder Moeen Ali has reversed his decision of retiring from Test cricket and has been named in England's squad for the first two Ashes Tests.

He has joined the squad as a replacement for left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has been ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in his lower back. Leach suffered the injury during England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in a Test match earlier this month.

Ali had originally decided to call it quits from Test cricket in 2021 after the end of the English summer. However, captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have reportedly had several conversations with the all-rounder urging him to return to Test cricket.

After reflecting on the conversations, Ali has decided to make a comeback. It is expected to be a massive boost to England, especially with their 'Bazball' ideology of ultra-attacking cricket. Ali's return would only add more muscle to their already explosive batting line-up, while his off-spin could prove handy as well.

Robert Key thrilled to have Moeen Ali back

Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket and former cricketer Robert Key is excited to have Moeen Ali back in the Test setup. Key believes Ali's experience with both bat and ball will help England immensely in their goal to retain the Ashes this summer.

On this, he stated:

"We reached out to Mo (Moeen) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

The first Test of the 2023 Ashes will be played at Edgbaston beginning from June 16. Ali is likely to walk straight into the XI.

England's Ashes squad for first two tests: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue.

