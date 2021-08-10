IND vs ENG 2021: Moeen Ali recalled to England squad for the Lord's Test

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been recalled into the England squad for the second Test against India at Lord's.

The off-spinning all-rounder's selection was hinted at by England head coach Chris Silverwood following the culmination of the first Test.

The hosts have found it difficult to find balance in the team with the absence of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

England could not field a front-line spinner at Trent Bridge, but Moeen Ali is expected to be a part of the playing XI straightaway to strengthen the frailties of the England batting unit.

Following his inclusion into the squad, Moeen Ali is expected to join the England squad today in training with the second Test only a day away.

Moeen Ali is in a rich vein of form

The all-rounder last played a Test against India in Chennai earlier this year. He made a lasting presence with eight wickets to his name and a blistering cameo at the end that strengthened his case for the IPL auction.

Moeen Ali had to fly back home due to England Cricket's rest and rotation policy. As a result, he was absent from the team that faced twin defeats in Ahmedabad.

The 34-year-old has been in blistering form in white-ball cricket. He was an integral part of Chennai Super Kings' resurgence back into the IPL and took his form into the inaugural edition of The Hundred as well, where he leads Birmingham Phoenix.

Last night Moeen Ali struck 59 off 28 deliveries to steer his side to a mammoth 93-run win to go atop the table.

England coach Silverwood has also hinted at the inclusion of Haseeb Hameed for the second Test. The English top-order has received flak for their poor performances and a change could be on the cards as a result.

Play has been abandoned and the first Test ends in a draw.



The Lord's Test is slated to begin on August 12. The first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was declared a draw after rain swept out the final day's play.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar