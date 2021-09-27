Moeen Ali set to retire from Test cricket in order to focus on shorter formats

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will announce his retirement from Test cricket to focus more on white-ball cricket. The left-hander was part of the England squad that faced India in the recently culminated Test series. He was selected for the second Test after not missing out on a place in the squad for the first Test.

Ali reportedly divulged his decision to part ways with the longest format of the game to captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood last week itself. He questioned his ability to focus in red ball cricket and had made up his mind to quit the format with strict guidelines for quarantine for the Ashes still developing in the background.

The off-spinner hopes to be a driving force for England in white ball cricket as a white-ball specialist. England's support staff are still considering him a vital part of the England setup for the T20 World Cup. Root and Silverwood expressed their gratitude for Ali's services with the red ball, a journey that lasted seven years and spanned 64 Tests.

Moeen Ali was a prolific all-rounder for England in Tests

Moeen Ali was a regular in the England Test team setup until 2019, often leading the side as the fifth bowling option or the second spinner. In the absence of all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, Ali earned a recall back into the team for the Test series against India.

He was even promoted as vice-captain of the side following the departure of Jos Buttler to attend the birth of his child. Ali was on the cusp of history and could have scaled it had the fifth Test between India and England been contested in Manchester. He would have been the 15th player to claim an elusive double of 3000 runs and 200 wickets. He ended up 84 runs and five wickets short of the landmark.

Ali made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at The Lord's in 2014 and went on to amass five centuries and five five-wicket hauls during his time in whites. He also claimed a solitary 10-wicket haul as well. Ali ended his stint as an England Test player as the third most successful spinner behind Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann.

Moeen Ali also has the rare distinction of batting in every position from position one to nine, which further embodiments his cause as a team player for the side.

