"Moeen Ali will get 6 wickets on Sunday, and England will level series 1-1" - Kevin Pietersen gives his predictions for Headingley Test

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has predicted that off-spinner Moeen Ali will play a crucial role for the hosts in their second innings with the ball against Virat Kohli and Co. at Headingley.

The pitch at the venue has shown a tendency to assist spinners as it wears down, so that might be the reason Pietersen backs Moeen as the pick of the bowlers in the second innings. Ali did not have much to do in the first innings as he bowled only two overs(2-0-4-0).

Kevin Pietersen shared the following tweet on his official Twitter handle, in which he disclosed his predictions for the ongoing third Test between India and England at Headingley.

"Moeen will get 6 wickets on Sunday. Series 1-1."

India are indeed in deep trouble in this Test as they could muster only 78 runs in their first innings after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

India would have had a glimmer of hope if the bowlers had picked up a few early wickets and restricted England to a low score. But even the famed pace quartet failed to scalp a single wicket after bowling 42 overs on Day 1.

England openers Hameed and Burns stitched together a 135-run partnership for the first wicket to put England in firm control over the proceedings. Currently, the hosts are too far ahead in this game, so Kevin Pietersen's predictions are highly logical.

Wasim Jaffer comes up with a witty reply to Kevin Pietersen's tweet

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer came up with a witty response to Kevin Pietersen's tweet, which predicted England's win on Sunday.

Wasim Jaffer used pictures from a popular Hindi sitcom, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', in which the protagonist looks confused while figuring out something.

Jaffer posted the following tweet on his official Twitter account:

"Trying to work out how India will be batting on Sunday #ENGvIND"

