“Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf were disgusting” – Danish Kaneria feels Pakistan pace bowling is declining

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria has blasted Mohammed Ali and Faheem Ashraf for failing to deliver in the ongoing Multan Test against England.

He feels Pakistan's fast bowling is on a decline, with the new crop of pacers unable to generate reverse swing and deliver in home conditions. The statement came as Ali and Ashraf returned wicketless in both innings of the second Test, with Pakistan trailing the three-match series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Pakistani’s fast bowling is weak and finished. Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf were disgusting.”

He continued:

“Our fast bowling seems to be on a decline. Where is our reverse swing? If you look at the ongoing Test, fast bowlers are not picking up wickets. It’s a worrying sign.”

Meanwhile, debutant Abrar Ahmed picked up 11 wickets, while Zahid Mohammad dismissed six batters. Mohammad Nawaz also settled for a wicket as spinners took all the wickets (except runouts) against England in the Test.

Pakistan started the fourth day's play needing 157 runs to win the Test and with six wickets to spare.

“Apart from Shaheen, can no other pacers pick up wickets?” – Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria reckons Shaheen Afridi is the only Pakistani pacer who has the skill to provide breakthroughs. He also criticised the team management for not including Naseem Shah in the second Test.

He said:

“Apart from Shaheen, can no other pacers pick up wickets? Where is Naseem? He should have played this Test.”

For the uninitiated, Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury in the T20 World Cup final last month. The PCB medical team advised him two-week rehabilitation. As a precautionary measure, he has been rested for the ongoing Test series against England. He will likely make his comeback in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah was ruled out of the second Test after an injury. He picked up five wickets in the first Test.

The Men in Green must win the Multan Test to stay alive in the Test series against England and the World Test Championship. Chasing 355, the hosts reached 262-5 after 86 overs, with Saud Shakeel (77*) and Mohammad Nawaz (33*) at the crease.

