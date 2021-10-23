T20 World Cup 2021: "I will always go with him because he also likes pressure situations" - Mohammad Amir rates Virat Kohli over Rohit Sharma 

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir ranks Virat Kohli ahead of Rohit Sharma as a player because of the Indian skipper's ability to embrace pressure. The left-arm seamer has a good record against both batsmen in the limited opportunities he has availed against them.

Amir noted that Kohli performs better when he is under pressure. The pacer had squared off against the Indian skipper in a pressure situation during an Asia Cup encounter in 2016. Kohli negotiated one of Amir's best spells with the white ball despite getting a repreive early on. While speaking to ANI, Amir said:

"I will always go with Virat because just like me, he also likes pressure situations. I have always done well in pressure conditions thanks to God and if you take out Virat's stats, you will see he always performs well in pressure situations. I love this about him because he performs when under pressure,"

Virat Kohli has endured a lean patch with the bat and struggled for runs in the early phase of the England tour and even in the second leg of the IPL. The T20 World Cup will mark his final assignment as captain of the Indian T20 side to focus on his workload.

The moment they bowl at 150kph, we tend to take them to the sky: Amir

Amir shed some light on the bowling circuit in today's era and lamented the fact that bowlers are prioritizing pace over skillset. He explained that bowlers are focused on breaching the 150kmph and the praise they receive once they do, does not help things either. He added:

"There are many shots and survival is very difficult for a bowler. The current generation of batsmen have a lot more shots in their bags and as a bowler, you need to get smarter. Bowlers nowadays are struggling mostly because the moment they bowl at 150kph, we tend to take them to the sky by praising them."

"Pace is important and does matter, but you cannot forget your skills in trying to bowl fast. They don't work on swing and variations.

Pakistan boast an impeccable fast bowling unit for the T20 World Cup led by Shaheen Afridi. He will be supported by the likes of Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf with the ball.

