Mohammad Amir unlikely to play in T20I series against Ireland due to not getting visa: Reports

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir's participation in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland has come under doubt after he was reportedly unable to travel with the team due to his visa's unavailability on time. With the series being a short one, it has put the left-arm seamer's participation in doubt.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a PCB official believes it was the host's responsibility to ensure that all visiting players get the visa on time. A member of the PCB management named Mohammad Yousaf also had his visa approval delayed - but managed to get on time to travel with the rest of the squad.

There is also no timeline for when Amir's visa is expected to arrive. Pakistan will travel to England for four T20Is after the three-game series against Ireland to gear up for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Mohammad Amir has returned to international cricket after four years

Mohammad Amir played in the 2019 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Amir played his first international match in 18 years when Pakistan faced New Zealand in a five-match T20I series on home soil last month. However, the 32-year-old managed only three wickets in four matches as the hosts huffed and puffed to draw the series against an under-strength Kiwis.

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, Ireland, and Canada in Group A. The Men in Green have also seen a change in the coaching staff, with Gary Kirsten set to begin his stint in the T20I series against England.

Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup hosted by Australia but lost to eventual champions England by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Babar Azam and company are also one of the only three teams to reach the knockouts of the last two T20 World Cups. Hence, they will be keen to go all the way this time.

