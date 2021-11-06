T20 World Cup 2021: "Beating India lifted our confidence hugely" - Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez 

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has described his side's thumping win against arch-rivals India in their inaugural match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as a big confidence booster. This was Pakistan's first win in as many as 13 attempts against India in a World Cup.

The Men in Green are on an impressive run in the tournament, winning all four of their matches so far. Having already sealed their place in the semi-finals, Pakistan will face Scotland in their last group stage encounter tomorrow.

Speaking on the eve of the Pakistan-Scotland tie, Hafeez revealed that the memorable victory against India took Pakistan's confidence to another level. Hafeez said:

"In any tournament when you win the first match, it gives you confidence so when we beat India it lifted our confidence hugely. I have been part of many World Cup matches against India and after all those defeats we had to bear the consequences but we always used to have strong comebacks. This time we won and it was great to be part of that team that beat India."

The "Professor" also mentioned that there was added satisfaction about his team's spirited performances considering the tricky lead-up they had to the tournament.

After getting to play just one out of five scheduled games against the West Indies courtesy of poor weather conditions, the Pakistani team were disheartened by New Zealand and England's abandoning their tours to the nation. Hafeez said:

“We played only one out of five matches in the West Indies due to the weather conditions. Then New Zealand and England abandoned their tours so we were short on that front but the whole team and the management have done well in this tournament.”

''Pakistan fear no one at T20 World Cup" - Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The 41-year old, who is also a former Pakistani T20 skipper, underlined that they don't have a preferred opposition and always deem themselves ready for any challenge. Hafeez elucidated that Pakistan fear no team and have a goal to lift the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The all-rounder said:

"To be honest, when it comes to a cricket match, we don't think about who we want to play. Whoever comes, we are ready for that as our confidence is high, we are shaping up well and we are performing well."

Hafeez concluded:

"But first we have a game against Scotland so we need to take them on with the same intensity and confidence. The goal is to win the Cup for the nation and we are close to that."

Pakistan have won all three of their T20Is against Scotland, once in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and twice in Scotland in 2018. The Babar Azam-led side will face the Scottish outfit on November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

