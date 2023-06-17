Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain return as BCB announces Bangladesh squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan

After the completion of their one-off Test match, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series from July 5. All the 50-over matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the series on Saturday, June 17. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal will lead the team.

Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain returned to Bangladesh's ODI team following their impressive stints in the Dhaka Premier League last month. Shedding light on the selection calls, here's what BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz:

"Both( Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim) of them played in domestic circuit to earn their spot back in the team. Mrittunjoy (Chowdhury) could not retain his place as Taskin (Ahmed) returned, while we are thinking of Rony Talukdar in the T20I format. As far as Yasir (Ali) is concerned, we are not considering him in the ODIs for the time being."

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has also been named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad. He was forced to miss a few matches due to an injury. He made his return in the recently concluded Test against Afghanistan, in which he bagged a four-wicket haul in the fourth innings.

The Bangladeshi side will want to come up with a dominant performance in the rubber as they gear up for the Asia Cup 2023. They will be high on confidence after their comprehensive 546-run Test victory over Afghanistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

It is worth mentioning that this is Bangladesh's biggest win in Test cricket. Afghanistan were bundled out for a paltry score of 115 in the fourth innings while chasing a mammoth target of 662.

Bangladesh ODI squad for Afghanistan series

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim.

