Pakistan call up Mohammad Nawaz to replace Noman Ali for remaining two Tests against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for further reinforcements for the ongoing Test series against Australia as Mohammad Nawaz replaced the ailing Noman Ali for the remaining two matches. The PCB released an official statement on Friday, with the spin-bowling all-rounder set to board the first available flight to Australia.

Noman Ali complained of severe abdominal pain, leading him to be hospitalized, and was later diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The 37-year-old left-arm spinner underwent laparoscopic appendectomy, with the procedure proving to be successful. The PCB confirmed that he was stable and would be discharged shortly.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz issued the below statement, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side."

The PCB also remains hopeful that leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will regain fitness to be available for selection for the 3rd Test of the series, beginning on January 3rd in Sydney.

Mohammad Nawaz last played a Test in December 2022

Mohammad Nawaz. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nawaz made his Test debut against West Indies in Abu Dhabi back in 2016 and has played 6 matches in the format, the last of which came in late 2022. In 6 Tests, the 29-year-old has picked up 16 wickets and has managed 144 runs with a best of 44.

With the Rawalpindi-born cricketer bolting into the squad, the tourists have a couple of spinners to choose from as Sajid Khan also remains available. With Australian batters known to play left-arm spin well in their backyard, Pakistan are likely to opt for Sajid, who bowls a traditional off-spin.

Shan Masood and Co. trail the series by 1-0 as they went by 360 runs inside 4 days at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A Pakistan win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne will certainly put the hosts under pressure.

