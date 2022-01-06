Mohammad Rizwan bags Pakistan's Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award 2021

On the back of his outstanding performances throughout the year, Mohammad Rizwan has won Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Most Valuable Cricketer of 2021 award. In addition to this, the 29-year-old has also been unanimously named the T20I Cricketer of the Year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board rewarded high-performing players of 2021 in a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday. Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan was instrumental in his side's impressive T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He scored a total of 1,915 runs in 2021, including 455 Test, 134 ODI and 1,326 T20I runs.

After receiving the accolades, Rizwan said:

“I feel humbled and honoured to have been adjudged Pakistan’s Most Valuable Cricketer of 2021. This is the PCB’s most prestigious award and to be recognised for my contributions in the team’s superlative performances across all formats in 2021 in such a way gives me tremendous satisfaction and happiness."

Apart from Riwan, Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam bagged the ODI Player of the Year award. The flamboyant right-hander scored 405 runs at an impressive average of 67.5 in six ODIs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three for 31 against India on 24 October in Dubai in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 won him the Impactful Performance of the Year award.

Pacer Hasan Ali was named Pakistan's Test Cricketer of the Year for scalping 41 wickets in just eight matches with a remarkable average of 16.

The independent selection panel, which determined the winners, contained various former cricketers, journalists and broadcasters.

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of PCB, said on the esteemed occasion:

"On behalf of the PCB, I want to congratulate each award winner. They deserve all the applause and accolades for their tremendous consistency across all formats in difficult times that inspired their sides to outstanding performances throughout 2021, which have been widely acknowledged by the Pakistan cricket fans.”

Pakistan Cricket Board awards 2021 winners

Impactful performance of the year - Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-31 v Ind, T20 World Cup)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Mohammad Wasim Jnr (15 international wickets, seven Pakistan Cup wickets, 12 HBL PSL 2021 wickets, five National T20 wickets and six Quaid-e-Azam Trophy wickets)

ODI Cricketer of the Year - Babar Azam (6 ODIs, 405 runs)

Women’s Cricketer of the Year - Nida Dar (10 ODIs, 363 runs and 6 wickets; 6 T20Is, 95 runs and 5 wickets; 146 runs and 14 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Test Cricketer of the Year - Hasan Ali (9 Tests, 41 wickets, 5 five-fors, 1 10-for, best match figures 10-114)

T20I Cricketer of the Year - Mohammad Rizwan (29 T20Is, 1,326 runs)

The spirit of Cricket award – Pakistan cricket team’s visit to the Namibia cricket team’s dressing room following their 45 runs victory to congratulate the Namibia side for qualifying for their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and then progressing to the Super-12 Stage

Umpire of the Year – Asif Yaqoob (selected by the PCB’s elite match officials)

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Sahibzada Farhan (1,869 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year - M Rizwan (9 Tests, 455 runs; 6 ODIs, 134 runs; 29 T20Is, 1,326 runs; total dismissal 56)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee