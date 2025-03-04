Mohammad Shami drops another return catch, gives Steve Smith a reprieve on 36 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

India pacer Mohammad Shami dropped a crucial catch of Australia skipper Steve Smith in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The speedster dropped Smith during his follow-through, not anticipating a catch. This was his second drop after giving a reprieve to opener Travis Head.

The incident took place in the 22nd over of Australia’s innings. Shami bowled a delivery on the slot outside off and Smith tried to smack it back over the bowler but failed to get enough height. The pacer stretched his left hand to attempt the catch but failed to pluck it. The ball came at a great pace before the bowler completed his follow-through, which was also the case in the previous instance against Head.

Watch the video below:

Steve Smith was on 36 when his catch was dropped. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja produced a wicket in the next over, getting Marnus Labuschagne LBW out 29.

Steve Smith hits fifty as Australia look in control against India in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australia captain Steve Smith led by example, completing his half-century, to keep his side in front in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against India. Travis Head also chipped in with 39 off 33 balls before getting dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy.

At the time of writing, Australia were 152/4 after 29 overs, with Smith and Alex Carey at the crease. Josh Inglis (11) was the last batter to be dismissed.

Australia are coming on the back of two washed-out games against South Africa and Afghanistan. They, however, beat England by five wickets by chasing the highest-ever target (352) in Champions Trophy history during their opening game.

The two-time Champions Trophy winners (2006 & 2009) are playing without big guns Pat Cummins (injured), Josh Hazlewood (injured) and Mitchell Starc (unavailable).

Meanwhile, India registered a hat-trick of wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand heading into the semifinals. They will be keen to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia in the ongoing clash in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side are eyeing back-to-back ICC trophies after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

