Mohammad Shami ends Daryl Mitchell's struggling knock with a cutter in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell's laborious knock of 63 runs off 101 deliveries in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India came to an end in the 46th over. Veteran seamer Mohammad Shami issued a strong reply to claim the wicket after being sent for a couple of boundaries by the right-handed batter.

Ad

Daryl Mitchell had a huge role to play, being one of New Zealand's better batters against spin. Coming into bat after the BlackCaps lost both their openers, the onus was on him to guide the team against the Indian spin quartet in the middle overs. The responsibility on Mitchell increased after Kane Williamson was dismissed early.

He struggled to find momentum with India's relentless spin onslaught proving difficult to deal with. New Zealand struggled for boundaries as Mitchell had Latham and Phillips as batting partners while trying to hold one end and anchor the innings.

Ad

Trending

Mitchell brought up his half-century off 91 deliveries, which marks the slowest one in the entire tournament. He switched gears when pace returned into the attack in the form of Mohammad Shami. After a couple of boundaries, the veteran mixed things up with a slow cutter outside the off stump.

The batter tried to go over the off-side infield, but was beaten for pace and ended up lobbing it straight to Rohit Sharma at short cover. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indian skipper had dropped Mitchell off Axar Patel's bowling in the 35th over when he was batting on 37.

New Zealand struggling for boundaries in the death overs after Mitchell's dismissal

The all-rounder pair of Michael Bracewell and skipper Mitchell Santner have the task of propelling New Zealand's total in the first innings. Three spinners have completed their quota of 10 overs as pacers are operating in the death overs to finish the proceedings.

As of writing, the BlackCaps have only recorded one boundary since Mitchell's dismissal. The score reads 227-6 after 48 overs, with Hardik Pandya stepping up to bowl the penultimate over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news