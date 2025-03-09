Mohammad Shami hurts finger as he drops Rachin Ravindra's catch early in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra got a massive reprieve early in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, with Team India pacer Mohammad Shami dropping the southpaw's catch off his own bowling. The missed chance took place in the seventh over after the Blackcaps elected to bat first in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

On the third ball of the seventh over, Shami bowled a full-length delivery on the stumps. Ravindra hit the ball in the air towards the bowler. The veteran seamer was in his follow-through and attempted to take the catch.

However, he failed to grab it as the ball hit his finger and went past him. To make matters worse for India, Shami seemed to have hurt his finger as he straightaway called for the physio.

Here's a video of the dropped catch:

It didn't appear to be a serious injury as Mohammad Shami continued bowling and completed the over after receiving medical treatment. Rachin Ravindra was ultimately dismissed for 37 by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over.

Mohammad Shami dropped two catches off his own bowling in the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal as well

Mohammad Shami putting down Rachin Ravindra's catch was not the first instance of the fast bowler missing a chance off his bowling in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He put down two catches in a similar fashion in the side's semifinal clash with Australia.

The first chance came on the very first legal delivery of the knockout match. Had Shami completed the caught and bowled, the dangerous Travis Head would have perished for a golden duck.

Later in the innings, Shami put down one catch in his follow-through, this time giving Australia captain Steve Smith another life. The two chances didn't prove too costly for India as they ultimately clinched a four-wicket win to advance into the final.

Shami has performed well in the tournament. Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, he was India's leading wicket-taker in the edition with eight scalps across four outings.

