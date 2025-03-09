Mohammad Shami records second-most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in Champions Trophy history during IND vs NZ 2025 final

Mohammad Shami recorded the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy during his spell against New Zealand in the ongoing final of the 2025 edition on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. The Kiwis posted a total of 251/7 on the board after batting first.

Mohammad Shami, although among wickets, was not at his best with the ball in hand. He bowled only nine overs, not completing his quota, but conceded 74 runs at an economy rate of 8.22.

Shami picked up the lone wicket of Daryl Mitchell, which was a crucial blow nonetheless, dismissing the Kiwi batter for 63 runs off 101 balls. However, the Indian pacer was on the expensive side of things.

This is the second-most expensive spell (1/74) by an Indian bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy. Pacer Umesh Yadav recorded the most expensive figures by an Indian in the tournament's history when he returned with 1/75 against South Africa in the 2013 edition in England.

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin have also conceded over 70 runs in a Champions Trophy match in the past.

Mohammad Shami ends as India's joint-highest wicket-taker in 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammad Shami has been among India's key performers when it comes to ICC ODI events. Returning from injury and not at his complete best, Shami has still been impressive with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He ended the tournament as India's joint-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps from five matches at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 5.68. This is his first Champions Trophy tournament for India.

The pacer impressed in his very first game of the marquee ICC event, picking up a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also has nine wickets to his name in this Champions Trophy from just three games at an average of 15.11 and an economy rate of 4.53 with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group-stage game.

