[Watch] Mohammad Shami steams in with fiery deliveries as preparations continue for England series 

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami is cranking up the pace ahead of the highly anticipated test series against England. The right-arm bowler was seen practicing in the nets, where his trademark run-up, impeccable seam position and fluid action were on full display.

Shami uploaded a clip of him bowling on Twitter. The minute-long video comprises three deliveries. He captioned the video as "Practice Session #mdshami11".

The first of the deliveries was on a typically good length that the batsman was only able to splice off to his left. Shami proceeded to push the length for the next delivery. The uncomfortable pace and fullish length made the batsman just about ward it off to the leg side. To conclude the video, Shami bowled at the stumps, which was comfortably negotiated by the batter.

Mohammad Shami was a bright spot in the WTC Finals

Mohammad Shami in full flow during the practice session (Screengrab: Twitter)

Mohammad Shami missed a chunk of time earlier this year due to the injury he sustained against Australia in the Adelaide test. As a result, the 30-year-old was forced to miss the entire home series against England.

The three-pronged Indian pace attack of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma for the WTC final against New Zealand were a tad inferior in comparison to their counterparts. England's conditions were more suited to genuine swing bowlers, which is arguably not the strength of the Indian trio.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers when India bowled out the Kiwis in the first innings. The pacer registered figures of 4-76 and cleaned out the lower middle order.

Despite falling into the category of seam bowlers, Shami and co have been able to trouble batsmen on the bouncy surfaces on offer in Australia, South Africa and the West Indies. The bowlers will now have to adapt to English conditions in order to avoid a repeat of their defeat to the Kiwis.

Mohammad Shami did not partake in bowling during India's three-day warm-up fixture against County XI. He is expected to play a vital role in the Test series however, with Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah tipped to play alongside him in the first Test.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra