"Mohammad Shami will probably take a huge learning from this" - Sanjay Bangar on seamer's dismissal of Michael Bracewell

Sanjay Bangar feels Mohammad Shami could take a lesson from his dismissal of Michael Bracewell in the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

Shami returned figures of 3/18 in six overs as the Men in Blue bowled out the Black Caps for 108 in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Rohit Sharma and Co. then chased down the underwhelming target with eight wickets and 179 deliveries to spare to seal the three-match series ahead of the final game in Indore.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on Shami bowling over the wicket, something which he generally does not do to left-handers, to dismiss Bracewell, to which he replied:

"You are required to do something different. Mohammad Shami will probably take a huge learning from this. We might see him doing this going forward as well. When the right-arm bowler comes over the wicket to a left-handed batter, an angle and a slight blind spot are created."

The former Indian batting coach reckons the veteran seamer needs to regularly change his angles to be even more successful, saying:

"You need to exploit that and he showed a demonstration of that in a brilliant fashion. Mohammad Shami will have to mix this, around the wicket and over the wicket angle to get better success and to get earlier dismissals."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Mohammad Shami has an incredible wicket taking ability in ODIs. He strikers every 28 balls. The only Fast Bowler in the world with a better strike-rate is Mitchell Starc (26 balls). Minimum: 100 wickets. #IndvNZ Mohammad Shami has an incredible wicket taking ability in ODIs. He strikers every 28 balls. The only Fast Bowler in the world with a better strike-rate is Mitchell Starc (26 balls). Minimum: 100 wickets. #IndvNZ

Bracewell struck two consecutive boundaries off the first two balls of the 19th over when Shami delivered full tosses from the around-the-wicket angle. The Bengal pacer then bowled a bouncer from over the wicket, which was nicked by the spin-bowling all-rounder to Ishan Kishan behind the wickets.

"The swing, seam, control, pace and rhythm were seen from the first over itself" - Irfan Pathan lauds Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami castled Finn Allen to give India their first breakthrough. [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan was asked about Mohammad Shami giving India the perfect start, to which he responded:

"It was extremely important to get a good start. The swing, seam, control, pace and rhythm were seen from the first over itself. This is what you want from an experienced fast bowler, that he gives his team the first breakthrough."

The former Indian all-rounder praised Shami for delivering the inswinger to Finn Allen at the right spot, observing:

"If that breakthrough comes in the first over, the team goes one step ahead of the opposition. It is extremely important for your wicket-taking ball to pitch at the right spot or else you lose that opportunity."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Shami wins Player Of The Match award for his sensational opening spell. Mohammad Shami wins Player Of The Match award for his sensational opening spell. https://t.co/0fDzXXDw4p

Shami first bowled four consecutive outswingers to Allen before castling him with an in-dipper off the penultimate ball of the first over. Apart from his dismissals of Bracewell and Allen, the Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer also held an excellent return catch to get rid of Daryl Mitchell.

