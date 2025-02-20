Mohammed Shami current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy?

With Jasprit Bumrah not playing the Champions Trophy 2025, the onus will be on Mohammed Shami to lead Team India's bowling attack in the eight-team event. As the Men in Blue gear up for their tournament-opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20, it's worth looking at Shami's performances in the last 10 matches.

The right-arm seamer marked his comeback to competitive cricket during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, having sustained an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in November 2023. The veteran bowler also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove his fitness to the selectors, who finally picked him for the home series against England.

Shami's best performance in the last 10 matches came during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai when he picked up figures of 2.3-0-25-3 to bowl the Men in Blue to a massive 150-run victory. Nevertheless, he managed only a couple of wickets in the two out of three ODIs he played against England.

In his last 10 competitive games, the 34-year-old has picked up 16 scalps, pointing to promising days ahead.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

In a recent interaction with the ICC, the Bengal seamer recalled how worried he was to get on the operating table and revealed that the first thing he asked the doctor was how soon he could walk. He elaborated:

"From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table from that form to being injured was really tough. My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said my priority is to get you to walk, then jog and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal. I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches."

Team India had finished as the runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

