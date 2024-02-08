Mohammed Shami picks best and most dangerous batter in the world

Seasoned Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has picked teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the best and the most dangerous batter in the world respectively. Kohli and Rohit were the top two run-getters in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, smashing 765 and 597 runs respectively.

Incidentally, Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the ICC event, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches at a brilliant average of 10.71, with as many as three five-wicket hauls. The fast bowler, however, has been sidelined since the final of the tournament owing to an ankle injury.

During an interaction at News18 India’s event ‘Chaupaa’, the 33-year-old was asked to pick the world’s best batter at present. He swiftly replied:

“Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Virat has just broken a lot of records. I feel Virat is the best.” He went on to add, “And Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batter in the world.”

Asked about the best captain, Shami admitted that it was tough to pick one, but eventually went with MS Dhoni.

"Look, it is a tough question. These things start with comparisons, but you will say that the one who is most successful (is the best captain). So for me, it is MS Dhoni because no one has been as successful as him,” the right-arm pacer commented.

During the event, Shami also opened up about the superb performance of India’s pacers in the ODI World Cup and opined that the foundation for success was laid back in 2013-14.

“People talk about the performance of the bowlers during the World Cup, but, if you have to look at the overall picture, you have to go back to 2013 and 2014. That is where the journey started. If we look at the facts now, we only had three fast bowlers performing in the World Cup this time, which makes us believe that we have set the benchmark for future bowlers,” the seasoned pacer elaborated.

While Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah also had a memorable tournament, claiming 20 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 18.65.

Mohammed Shami unlikely to feature in Test series versus England

Shami was not picked for the first two Tests of the home series against England and is unlikely to feature in the last three Test matches as well.

As per reports, the right-arm pacer is in the UK for his ankle treatment and is unlikely to be fit in time for the remaining three matches.

The Indian squad for the last three Tests against England is likely to be announced on Thursday, February 8.

