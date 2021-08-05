IND vs ENG 2021: "England, Australia or wherever, I believe in my skill and back myself" - Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was exceptional on Day One of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge. He played a key role in bundling out the hosts for a measly 183 as he bagged three wickets for his efforts.

Often regarded as an "unlucky" bowler, Mohammed Shami showed a great deal of skill and patience to keep England's batting line-up under the pump throughout the day. The 30-year-old carried his stellar form from the World Test Championship (WTC) final into the first Test against England as he accounted for the likes of Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence.

Mohammed Shami has often received some criticism for his bowling performances despite putting in some brilliant performances for his side. It often feels as if the fast bowler is heading for one of those frustrating days as he keeps beating the outside edge of the bat but to no avail. Shami has, on several occasions, ended up with insufficient final products to show for his efforts.

The morning of August 4 at Trent Bridge painted a different picture though. Mohammed Shami was accurate and persistent with his plans and got the rewards for it eventually. Here's what the delighted fast bowler had to say in his post-day presser:

"I don't know I wasn't getting in England (laughs), but it doesn't matter if it's England, Australia or wherever, I believe in my skill and back myself. Even when I'm bowling in the nets, I try to access the conditions and make plans accordingly and try to execute them."

England's batsmen have a weakness to the incoming delivery: Mohammed Shami

Shami lures Sibley to a trap!

The Indian bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, stuck to a very straight, almost leg-stump line in the middle overs, which was not something we witnessed for the first time. India were guilty of doing the same on the tour against Australia last year.

However, Mohammed Shami was quick to acknowledge that the reason behind persisting with that leg-stump bowling line was because of England's batsmen having a vulnerability to the incoming delivery.

"Nothing like that. When you prepare for the game, you focus on the batsmen's stance, their feet, if they're coming across a long way and falling over and a lot of these things like that. It's a skill we've practiced you learn from the early days when you play and once you watch videos, you know what tactics you can use. England's batsmen have a weakness to the incoming delivery and we were just focusing on that."

The pacer also shed light on his plans behind Sibley's dismissal, stating that the ball seemed to be holding up on the surface.

"The ball was holding up a little so I was just trying to stick to that line. The ball was holding into the surface a little and that's what played a part in Sibley's display," said Mohammed Shami.

Jonny Bairstow's wicket will surely sweeten India's tea ☕

The Indian openers ensured there were no early jitters in their innings and closed out the day on 21-0 after 13 overs. India still trail the hosts by 162 runs, but are firmly in charge of this Test match as they go into Day Two.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra