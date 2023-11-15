Mohammed Shami records best ODI bowling figures by an Indian in 2023 World Cup semi-final 

The dream World Cup run for Mohammed Shami took another giant leap with the pacer registering the best bowling figures in ODIs by an Indian cricketer in the semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Defending a score of 398 to qualify for the final, Shami single-handedly ended New Zealand's fight, with figures of 7/57. The champion pacer picked up the top five batters of the Kiwi batting lineup in an incredible spell of bowling.

He overtook the previous best figures of 6/14 by Stuart Binny against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014. Furthermore, Shami leapfrogged Australian spinner Adam Zampa to go on top of the wicket-taking charts for the tournament with 23 scalps in only six games.

Having already become India's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, Shami now sits on 54 scalps in 17 games at a remarkable average of 12.90, with four five and four-wicket hauls apiece.

Despite posting a record total in a World Cup knockout, Rohit Sharma and company were tested by a determined Kiwi lineup. However, Shami struck regularly to ensure the Indians reached their fourth ODI World Cup final after 1983, 2003, and 2011.

With 23 scalps in the ongoing tournament, Mohammed Shami has now taken the most wickets by an Indian in a single ODI World Cup, overtaking the previous mark of 21 by Zaheer Khan.

"I was waiting for my turn" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Shami was awarded the Player of the Match in India's 70-run victory over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. During the presentation, he spoke about waiting for his turn after warming the benches in the first four games.

He became the first bowler to take seven wickets in a knockout match of the ODI World Cup and recorded the fifth-best World Cup figures.

"I was waiting for my turn. I wasn't playing much white ball cricket. I had in mind, we talk about a lot of things like yorkers and slower balls. I tried to take wickets with the new ball. I try to take as many as I can with the new ball," Mohammed Shami said.

The pacer was upbeat about the final, considering the rarity of such opportunities and the stumbling in the final stages during the previous two ODI World Cups.

"I feel amazing. This is a huge platform. We lost in the semis in the 2015 and the 2019 WC. Looking to cash in with the chance I have been given. We don't know when all of us will get a chance like this again," he added.

Mohammed Shami is only four wickets shy of Mitchell Starc's 27 in the 2019 edition for the most scalps in a single ODI World Cup edition with a game remaining.

Team India will await the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa to face off in the grand finale at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.