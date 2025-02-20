Mohammed Shami removes Soumya Sarkar for duck in the very first over of IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:06 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Mohammed Shami removes Soumya Sarkar for duck (Source: Getty)

Pacer Mohammed Shami gave India a perfect start by dismissing Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar in the very first over of their Group A match in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20. The game is being held at the Dubai International Stadium.

The wicket came off the final delivery of the opening over when Shami bowled a seam-up delivery that angled in from a good length. Sarkar, attempting to drive away from his body with hard hands, failed to connect cleanly, and the ball struck his inside edge before going into the hands of wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Sarkar was dismissed for a duck, leaving Bangladesh at 1/1 after just one over.

In his 104th ODI, Mohammed Shami claimed his 198th career wicket. The 34-year-old pacer is now just two wickets away from becoming only the eighth Indian to reach the milestone of 200 ODI wickets.

Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana’s early breakthroughs put Bangladesh on the backfoot

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first. However, Bangladesh did not get off to an ideal start, losing Soumya Sarkar in the opening over to Mohammed Shami.

Making his debut in an ICC tournament, Harshit Rana also made an impact, striking in his first over to dismiss Bangladesh’s captain for a duck.

At the time of writing, the Bangla Tigers were 13/2 after four overs, with Tanzid Hasan (12) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) at the crease.

This marks only the second meeting between these teams in the Champions Trophy, with their previous encounter taking place in the 2017 semi-final, which was won by the Men in Blue by nine wickets.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
