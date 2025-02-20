What is Rohit Sharma’s record in the ICC Champions Trophy?

India captain Rohit Sharma will be in action today (Thursday, February 20), as the Men in Blue face Bangladesh in their opening Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The other two teams in Group A are New Zealand and Pakistan.

This will be Rohit's third appearance in the Champions Trophy and his first as captain. He has previously played in two editions — 2013 when India triumphed over England to win the title, and in 2017 when India were defeated by Pakistan in the summit clash.

In the 2013 edition, Rohit scored 177 runs in five matches, averaging 35.40 with a strike rate of 75.96. He registered two fifties, with his highest score being 65 against South Africa.

In the 2017 edition, Rohit had an even more impressive campaign, amassing 304 runs in five matches, with an average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85. He scored two fifties and a century, including an unbeaten 123 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Overall, the 37-year-old has played 10 matches in the Champions Trophy, accumulating 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. The opening batter has scored four fifties and one century.

Rohit Sharma is just 12 runs shy of 11,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut for India in 2007 and has played a total of 268 matches in the format. The right-handed batter has accumulated 10,988 runs at an average of 49.05, with 57 fifties and 32 centuries.

He needs just 12 more runs to become the fourth Indian player to reach 11,000 ODI runs, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma is also just 14 sixes away from breaking the record for the most maximums in ODI cricket. He currently holds the second spot with 338 sixes, trailing only Shahid Afridi, who has hit 351.

