Mohammed Shami’s frank reply on whether India are ‘better prepared’ for 2023 World Cup: “Don’t think people have any doubts about team’s ability”

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami asserted that people have no doubt about the side’s ability considering the manner in which they have performed in recent years. The fast bowler was responding to a query over whether the Indian team, especially the bowling department, is shaping up well, keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind.

Shami was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/18 in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. India bowled out the Kiwis for 108 in 34.3 overs and then chased down the target in 20.1 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

In a post-match conference following an early finish to the game, Shami was questioned if he feels India are better prepared in the bowling department for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held at home. Seeming slightly disappointed with the observation, the fast bowler replied:

“I don’t think people have any doubts about the team’s ability. The team has delivered very good results in the last 4 to 6 years.”

Speaking about finalizing a team for the 2023 World Cup, he added:

“As for the World Cup, there is still time for it. We have many series to try out more players. It's better to take it match by match.”

BCCI



complete a comprehensive -wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the - with more game to go



Shubman Gill finishes things off in style! Team India complete a comprehensive 8-wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the INDvNZ ODI series 2-0 with more game to go

While Shami is the seniormost pace bowler in the team, the emergence of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik has given India additional and young options in the bowling. Asked what kind of role he sees himself playing in the one-day outfit, the 32-year-old wittily replied:

“I see myself doing the same role. Since the day I came in, I have been performing the same role. I try and ensure that I stay in the same role (laughs). I want to stay fit as much as I can and contribute to the team in the big ICC tournaments coming up.”

While Shami starred with a three-fer in Raipur, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar claimed two wickets each. Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one scalp apiece.

“It was a bit damp” - Shami on playing first international game in Raipur

The second India vs New Zealand ODI on Saturday was the first international match to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. Sharing his experience of the game, Shami commented:

“I have played here before in the Ranji Trophy and in the IPL. Overall the wicket is good over here. It was a bit damp today. It was important for the team to start well. All the bowlers maintained a good line and length and the result is in front of you.”

BCCI



For his impactful 3-wicket haul in the first innings, Mohammed Shami bagged the Player of the Match award as Team India won the second INDvNZ ODI by eight wickets

The stadium in Raipur was inaugurated back in 2008 and became the 50th ground in India to host an ODI match.

