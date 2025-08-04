Mohammed Siraj delivers early jolt as nervous Jamie Smith is caught behind on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made early inroads on the all-important Day 5 (Monday, August 4) of the side's ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval, London. He struck in his first over, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith.The day kicked off with England needing 35 runs for victory, while India required four wickets to seal the game. Bowling the second over of the day, Siraj troubled Smith by beating him twice.Smith stepped out of his crease, hoping to counter the swing amid his nervous start. However, the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight to the hands of keeper Dhruv Jurel.Siraj's early breakthrough gave India some hope as the dangerous Smith departed after scoring just two runs from 20 deliveries. Here's a video of the dismissal:It was an important wicket for India, given that Smith has been a thorn in their flesh on multiple occasions this series. The stumper finished with 434 runs from nine innings at an average of 62.Mohammed Siraj claimed yet another important wicket soon after, getting rid of Jamie Overton in the 80th over of the innings. The bowling all-rounder was out LBW after scoring nine runs from 17 balls.It is worth mentioning that this is a must-win match for India to draw the series. The hosts currently have a 2-1 lead in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker of the ENG vs IND 2025 Test seriesMohammed Siraj has been a workhorse for India throughout the tour. The right-arm pacer is the only Indian fast bowler to feature in all five matches of the series.He has done a commendable job for the visitors. He is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series, picking up 22 wickets across nine innings at an average of 35.19.Siraj shone with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing encounter as well. The 31-year-old bagged a four-wicket haul, registering figures of 16.2-1-86-4.