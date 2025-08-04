  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Mohammed Siraj delivers early jolt as nervous Jamie Smith is caught behind on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj delivers early jolt as nervous Jamie Smith is caught behind on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 04, 2025 16:13 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj struck in his first over of Day 5 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made early inroads on the all-important Day 5 (Monday, August 4) of the side's ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval, London. He struck in his first over, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith.

Ad

The day kicked off with England needing 35 runs for victory, while India required four wickets to seal the game. Bowling the second over of the day, Siraj troubled Smith by beating him twice.

Smith stepped out of his crease, hoping to counter the swing amid his nervous start. However, the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight to the hands of keeper Dhruv Jurel.

Siraj's early breakthrough gave India some hope as the dangerous Smith departed after scoring just two runs from 20 deliveries. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was an important wicket for India, given that Smith has been a thorn in their flesh on multiple occasions this series. The stumper finished with 434 runs from nine innings at an average of 62.

Mohammed Siraj claimed yet another important wicket soon after, getting rid of Jamie Overton in the 80th over of the innings. The bowling all-rounder was out LBW after scoring nine runs from 17 balls.

It is worth mentioning that this is a must-win match for India to draw the series. The hosts currently have a 2-1 lead in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker of the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Mohammed Siraj has been a workhorse for India throughout the tour. The right-arm pacer is the only Indian fast bowler to feature in all five matches of the series.

He has done a commendable job for the visitors. He is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series, picking up 22 wickets across nine innings at an average of 35.19.

Siraj shone with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing encounter as well. The 31-year-old bagged a four-wicket haul, registering figures of 16.2-1-86-4.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications