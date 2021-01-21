Mohammed Siraj drives straight to father’s grave from airport to pay his last respects

Team India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj headed straight to his father’s grave upon arriving in Hyderabad from Down Under on Thursday. Siraj's father had passed away just days after the Indian team had reached Australia.

The 26-year-old drove from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to the graveyard in Khairtabad to pay his last respects to his late father Mohammed Ghouse, reported The Times of India.

Siraj's father, who was 53, passed away on November 20 due to a lung ailment. The Indian pacer was at a practice session in Sydney when he learned the news from coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli.

Despite the massive personal setback, Mohammed Siraj decided to stay back in Australia and fulfill his father’s dream. The COVID-19 restrictions in place could also have complicated things if he had decided to fly back home for his father’s funeral.

On losing his father, Mohammed Siraj had said:

"I lost the biggest supporter of my life. He was the person who supported me the most in my pursuit of a cricket career. It's a great loss for me. Even though he is not in the world, he'll always be with me.”

He also got emotional and was in tears when the national anthem was played ahead of the SCG Test. At the end of the first day’s play in Sydney, Mohammed Siraj revealed:

"I remembered my dad during the national anthem, it was very emotional. My dad always wanted me to play Test cricket. If he were here today, he would have seen me playing for India.”

As #India celebrate a win over #Australia, I'm marvelling over the story of Mohammed #Siraj. The son of a rickshaw driver, his father died just before he could see his son play his first test. He handled racism with grace, and was part of the winning team. #INDvsAUS (image:PTI) pic.twitter.com/WwKkCt8u83 — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) January 19, 2021

How Mohammed Siraj ended up as India’s leading wicket-taker

Advertisement

Making his debut at the MCG, in place of the injured Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj ended up as India’s leading wicket-taker of the series.

He claimed 13 scalps in three Tests at an average of 29.53. Mohammed Siraj had an impressive match haul of five wickets on his debut Test at Melbourne. His three wickets in the second innings set up India’s famous comeback win.

At the Gabba, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, he lifted his game further and had a five-wicket haul in the second innings to allow India a shot at victory. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith with rising deliveries, which caught both off guard and impressed numerous ex-cricketers.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

He thus had a major role to play in India’s terrific 2-1 series triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.