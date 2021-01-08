"The way Jasprit Bumrah set up Cameron Green's dismissal was very important" - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for meticulously planning Cameron Green's dismissal during Australia's first innings of the ongoing Sydney Test.

Jasprit Bumrah had bowled Green a series of outswingers followed by a bouncer. He then bowled a length delivery that moved in off the seam, trapping the Australian all-rounder in front of the stumps as he was stuck on the crease.

Bumrah picks up his first wicket of the match as he has Green trapped in the front for a duck!



AUS are 249-5 and it is Lunch on Day 2. #TeamIndia



During a discussion on the Sony Sports network, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar put forth their views on Jasprit Bumrah's excellent spell with the second new ball.

Zaheer Khan was asked if he had seen a different approach from Jasprit Bumrah when he got the second new ball.

The former left-arm pacer responded by stating that Bumrah was seen bowling out-swinging deliveries with the new ball, which was not the case with the old cherry. Khan was particularly appreciative of the tactics used by Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Cameron Green.

"Absolutely, when the new ball came we saw the out-swinger as well from Bumrah which can cause trouble for right-handed batsmen. The way he set up Cameron Green's dismissal was very important. He kept on bowling out-swingers and then got the ball in because of which he got the wicket. As they say in Test match cricket you have time to set up the batsmen and you can use all these tactics, which he did very well," said Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan added that Jasprit Bumrah was also helped in his endeavor by Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed the well-set Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade before the new ball became available.

"But for India, I feel the timing of the wickets was very important because you knew the main bowlers will come back to bowl with the new ball. So, the task Jadeja did for him by dismissing Labuschagne, the set batsman. After that Australia promoted Wade to play more attackingly and increase the run rate before the new ball and his wicket was also taken by Jadeja. I feel those two wickets before the new ball were very important for India," observed Khan

'Jasprit Bumrah figures out the length to be bowled on a particular wicket' - Ajit Agarkar

Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets in Australia's first innings of the Sydney Test.

While stating that Jasprit Bumrah had bowled a restrictive line with the old ball, Ajit Agarkar pointed out that the Gujarat pacer has always shown the ability to outsmart the batsmen.

"Although he has had a short Test career thus far, but we have always seen how he has set up the batsman. At the start of the day, his bowling with the old ball was a little defensive according to me," said Agarkar

Agarkar observed Jasprit Bumrah had surprised Cameron Green with a slightly pitched up delivery that moved in off the seam.

"But then he started to get the outswing with the new ball. The ball to Cameron Green came in with his natural angle but the length was right up. He is a tall batsman and still he got hit low down on the pad," added Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar signed off by highlighting that Jasprit Bumrah has shown the prowess of quickly ascertaining the right length to bowl throughout his career. Agarkar added that Green's wicket before the lunch interval helped India gain momentum.

"So, his length was very good and it has been a speciality of Bumrah right through his career that he figures out the length to be bowled on a particular wicket. As Zaheer said, he then sets up the batsmen and remains patient and that was a very important wicket before lunch," concluded Agarkar

Jasprit Bumrah followed Cameron Green's dismissal with another peach of a delivery that rattled Tim Paine's stumps.