Mohammed Siraj gains 12 spots, Shubman Gill falls out of top 10 in ICC rankings after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:01 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill rejoice after India's memorable win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a giant leap in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers after his heroics in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. The 31-year-old picked up nine wickets in the contest, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to help India pull off a remarkable six-run win to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Siraj's heroics saw him climb an incredible 12 places to break through into the top 15 (15th) of the bowler rankings. He also finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, playing all five Tests.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill endured a rare poor outing with the bat in the Oval Test. The right-hander scored only 32 runs across the two innings to fall out of the top 10 in the Test batter rankings.

Gill is now in 13th place on the Test batter rankings after the twin failures at the Oval, dropping four spots.

However, his teammate, Yashasvi Jaiswal, marched into the top five of the batter rankings, thanks to his stunning second innings century at the Oval. With the game hanging in the balance, the southpaw scored a 164-ball 118 to help India set England a massive target of 374.

Jaiswal moved from eighth to fifth on the ICC Test batter rankings at the end of the 2025 England tour.

India and England players dominate the top of the ICC Test rankings

The top of the ICC Test batter and bowler rankings continue to be dominated by Indian and English cricketers. Joe Root and Harry Brook remain the top two batters in Tests, following centuries in the second innings of the final Test against India at the Oval.

The former finished the Indian series with centuries in each of the last three Tests, while the latter was adjudged England's Player of the Series by Indian coach Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah remains atop the bowler rankings in Tests despite missing two of the five Tests against England. The ace pacer finished the series with 14 wickets at an average of 26.

Bumrah's teammate Prasidh Krishna also made a gigantic leap in the bowler rankings after his eight-wicket outing at the Oval. The speedster is now on 59th, moving up by 25 spots, in the ICC Test bowler rankings.

Finally, Ravindra Jadeja remained atop the Test all-rounder rankings, following his phenomenal 516 runs and seven wickets in the England series.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

